



Baltimore County police have identified the wanted man they took into custody Friday after an incident outside St. Agnes hospital in Baltimore.

County police were trying to arrest Jamell William Smith when tried to pull over a car Smith was riding in near the hospital.

2 Baltimore County Officers Struck By Car, 1 Suspect In Custody Another On The Loose

Baltimore County Police officials said the officers, who are part of the Joint Warrant Apprehension Task Force, were trying to stop a vehicle in the 900 block of S. Caton Avenue around 10:40 a.m.

However, the car attempted to flee the area, riding over the curb and striking two officers. The officers did fire rounds at the vehicle.

Smith was apprehended, however, the driver fled and remains on the loose.

Police later found the suspect vehicle in the 300 block of Melvin Avenue. The car was damaged and empty.

Smith is being held without bail on a warrant of first and second-degree assault.

