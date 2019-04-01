  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Laurel are looking for an woman who went missing after she was last seen leaving her residence Sunday.

Ulupi Parikh was last seen leaving the 14800 block of Belle Ami Drive.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please call the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092.

