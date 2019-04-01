



New information on the case of Adnan Syed, the Baltimore County man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in 1999, has come to light.

Although questions remain about his guilt, Syed was offered a plea deal four months ago that would have resulted in his release in 2022.

He turned down the deal, since he would have to admit to killing Hae Min Lee.

Syed is still seeking to have his conviction overturned.

