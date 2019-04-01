



At Landsdowne High School in south Baltimore County, Principal Ken Miller had a different kind of hall duty.

One that had him showing state delegates and County Executive Johnny Olszewski on what’s aged out in the school.

“Our building was built 56 years ago, which means we aren’t ADA compatible. We don’t have an elevator, we have five level changes. We don’t have ramps, our doorways are too small,” Miller said.

“It wasn’t one thing. It’s the fact that we can’t reliably let our kids drink out of water fountains, the fact we don’t have air conditioning, the fact that we have a building that is literally sinking into the ground,” Olszewski said.

“You can see where the wall is cracking, and all this is caving in here. The concrete slab has dropped,” Miller said.

“Which is why we’re pushing so hard to find the resources both locally, but particularly at the state level this year, to build a new Landsdowne High School and to build more high schools across Baltimore,” Olszewski said.

It is not just old infrastructure. It’s also a growing number of students now and down the road, bumping up against the cost of construction.

For every new high school, $9 million is added to the county’s operating budget for the next 20 years- which would likely mean a tax increase for Baltimore County, even with help from the state.

“We’re trying not to do any more band-aid repairs. We’re trying to do right by our kids and give them a new school,” Olszewski said.

Landsdowne is just one of three being weighed for replacement.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook