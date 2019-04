Baltimore (WJZ)– Many flights at BWI are delayed this morning after technical issues.

Those issues are affecting Southwest, Delta, and United flights this morning.

There are delays for arrivals and departures. Make sure to check with your airline before heading to the airport to check the status of your flight.

Passengers were lighting up social media as the problems were taking place.

Headed to #BWI as #swa #Southwest passengers ate lighting up social complaining about all flights being grounded. Might be a problem with a data provider that helps airlines make sure pilots know proper weight/balance of plane, w/o data, it’s not safe to go.

SWA Twitter response pic.twitter.com/mGfgYUa5QO — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) April 1, 2019

Southwest posted this tweet apologizing for the inconvenience.