



Mayor Catherine Pugh is one of several University of Maryland Medical System board members whose business dealings with the health system are coming under scrutiny.

Mayor Pugh Resigns From UMMS Board After Book Sale Fallout

The board hired a California firm to audit its business dealings and practices.

WJZ is told the work will begin Tuesday.

Three members have already resigned, including Mayor Pugh.

Four others, and the UMMS President and CEO are all taking a leave of absence.

Interim CEO John Ashworth called the inside deals “missteps”, but vows patient care will not be directly affected.

“There is a significant look at what’s going on in procurement so that there can be a level of confidence by the public that we are doing everything appropriately,” Ashworth said.

Ashworth did not say how a six-figure contract could be approved without a contract, as was the case with Mayor Pugh’s deal.

