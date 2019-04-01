



A chilly sunny and dry start to April!

The normal high is now up to 59, but we only got to 50 on Monday.

A frosty night is on tap as we will drop to about 30 degrees by Tuesday morning.

The sun will fade behind clouds Tuesday and some rain will be confined to the lower Eastern Shore by later in the day.

Sun will return on Wednesday, and temperatures will reach to the 60s again!

For Opening Day on Thursday, clouds will increase and we will top out around the low to mid 60s.

A warmer, drier weekend is coming, but rain will end the week on our Friday.

Happy April!

