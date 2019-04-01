



A longtime employee of the “White House Personnel Security Office” claims 25 people denied clearances because of “disqualifying issues” in their backgrounds- were granted access anyway.

The head of a congressional committee sent a letter asking why some aides were given security clearances.

The group in question includes the President’s daughter and son-in-law.

The memo from Maryland congressman and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said a White House whistle-blower named Tricia Newbold complained that 25 officials were granted security clearances despite the issues.

In an interview with committee staff nine days ago, Newbold said she came forward because she could not sit “back knowing that the issues that we have could impact national security,”

Newbold said three unnamed senior White House officials- two of whom still work there- drew objections due to concerns about potential foreign influence, conflict of interest or business entanglements.

The House Oversight Committee has asked the White House for security clearance related documents for the President’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner and national security advisor John Bolton.

Newbold lives near Baltimore and did not respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

“I am convinced that she simply wants government to run the way it’s supposed to run,” Cummings said.

President Trump does have the authority to grant security clearances, regardless of staff objections or warnings.

Kusher faced delays in his security clearance approval before the President pushed it through, according to the New York Times.

But the President denied involvement.

“I was never involved with his security. I know that there were issues back and forth about security for numerous people actually but I don’t want to get involved in that stuff,”

