



After Baltimore police launched an investigation regarding narcotics in the Brooklyn area of Baltimore City, 10 men have been criminally charged with felony distribution of narcotics.

Police said they launched the initiative when residents complained about open-air drug dealing in their neighborhoods.

Courtesy: Baltimore Police Department. Listed in order of names below.

The following are charged:

Quintell Holmes, 21

Malik Cross, 22

Tyquan Wilson, 22

Trizzel Moyd, 24

Christopher Jones, 26

Thomas Brown, 26

Joseph Jean-Paul, 27

Tyjuan Brown, 27

Daquan Burnette, 42

Anthony Banks, 30

They are all scheduled to appear in Circuit Court of Baltimore City in May 2019.

