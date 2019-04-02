



Aberdeen police are looking for a suspect behind a home invasion Saturday.

Police said 29-year-old Kennis Lambert forced his way into a home to settle a debt Saturday afternoon.

At one point, police said Lambert chased down and punched a victim.

Lambert stole property from one victim and then took off in a blue SUV being driven by a man only known as “Steve”.

Anyone with information should call the Aberdeen Police Department.

