Filed Under:Aberdeen, Baltimore News, Home Invasion, Local TV, Maryland


ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are looking for a suspect behind a home invasion Saturday.

Police said 29-year-old Kennis Lambert forced his way into a home to settle a debt Saturday afternoon.

At one point, police said Lambert chased down and punched a victim.

Lambert stole property from one victim and then took off in a blue SUV being driven by a man only known as “Steve”.

Anyone with information should call the Aberdeen Police Department.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s