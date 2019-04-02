KENSINGTON, MD. (WJZ)– Fire crews are on the scene of a 3 alarm fire at an apartment building in Montgomery County.

The fire broke out around 5 this morning in the 3300 block of University Blvd. at the Waterford Apartments.

The fire started in a 9th floor apartment and could be seen shooting from the balcony.

100 firefighters responded to the fire and the building was evacuated.

The bulk of the fire has been knocked out. There is no word on if there were any injuries or what sparked the fire.

(515a) 3-Alarm Waterford Apts, 3333 University Blvd W, fire on 9th Floor w/ extension, bulk of fire knocked down, >100 FFs on scene pic.twitter.com/Z76rdgAzbk — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 2, 2019