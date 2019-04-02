Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person.
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person.
Louis Taffetani, 78, was last seen on Tuesday around 3 p.m. leaving his home in the 9200 block of Sandra Park Road in Perry Hall.
He is believed to be driving a red, 2010 Ford Ranger.
A tracking device indicated that his vehicle may have been in the area of Eastern Ave. and Bonsal Steet just after 6 p.m.
Police say that he will likely be confused when located.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook