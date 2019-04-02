



Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person.

Louis Taffetani, 78, was last seen on Tuesday around 3 p.m. leaving his home in the 9200 block of Sandra Park Road in Perry Hall.

He is believed to be driving a red, 2010 Ford Ranger.

A tracking device indicated that his vehicle may have been in the area of Eastern Ave. and Bonsal Steet just after 6 p.m.

Police say that he will likely be confused when located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

