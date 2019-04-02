



Steak ‘n Shake is coming to White Marsh.

JDL, LLC, which holds the franchise rights for Steak ‘n Shake restaurants around Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and sections of Howard County, has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for around 2,100 square feet of space within Greenleigh at Crossroads in White Marsh.

It will mark the first Baltimore County location for the restaurant known for its shakes and steakburgers.

JDL, LLC plans to open two new Steak ‘n Shake restaurants per year in the Baltimore metro region, adding to the Crossroads location and the site located on Veterans Highway in the Millersville section of Anne Arundel County.

“After touring numerous potential sites throughout the Baltimore County region, as well as completing extensive research and due diligence activities, we concluded that Greenleigh at Crossroads offered the highest chance of prolonged success based on the tremendous growth expected to occur at the mixed-use development,” explained Dominic Rose, Operations Partner and Franchisee for JDL, LLC. “The community has expanded exponentially over the past five years and new commercial office space and residential housing will continue to be added in the foreseeable future. We were also attracted by the hotel element, which will bring new consumers to the site on a daily basis.”

