



Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old injured in Southeast Baltimore earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Herring Court at around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators believe the victim was in the 200 block of Dallas Court when he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

