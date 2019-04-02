



The Maryland Auto Insurance Fund wrote a $7,500 check to the Healthy Holly LLC in August of 2012, according to the organization.

The organization’s former executive director authorized the issuance of a check in the amount of $7,500 payable to Healthy Holly, LLC. for its outreach program with the Associated Black Charities.

The board of trustees of the Maryland Auto Insurance Fund and the former executive director parted ways in 2015.

The current board of trustees and the executive team said they were unaware of the payment until Tuesday.

The Maryland Auto Insurance Fund also said that it discovered a payment authorized by the former executive director to Associated Black Charities in the amount of $5,000 on August 23, 2013.

Maryland Auto said it is unaware of any connection between that specific donation to Associated Black Charities and Healthy Holly.

The organization also said that it reported its findings of the payments to its regulatory body immediately following the discovery.

Maryland Auto said that additional research is being conducted to see whether any other payments were made.

