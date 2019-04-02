



ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch brought new light to his announcement Monday that he has developed pneumonia, causing him to miss legislative sessions last week.

He said he developed pneumonia after a follow-up health procedure to his 2017 liver transplant.

The speaker said he started feeling rundown after a Democratic Caucus meeting last Tuesday.

Busch said he is resting and hopes to be back before the legislative session ends next week at midnight Monday.

The 72-year-old speaker is the longest serving in state history.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook