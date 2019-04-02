Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Baltimore News, House Of Delegates, House Speaker Michael Busch, Local TV, Maryland


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch brought new light to his announcement Monday that he has developed pneumonia, causing him to miss legislative sessions last week.

He said he developed pneumonia after a follow-up health procedure to his 2017 liver transplant.

The speaker said he started feeling rundown after a Democratic Caucus meeting last Tuesday.

Busch said he is resting and hopes to be back before the legislative session ends next week at midnight Monday.

The 72-year-old speaker is the longest serving in state history.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s