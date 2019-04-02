Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Blue crab, International, Local TV, Maryland, Spain


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A delicacy of the Chesapeake has become the pest in the Mediterranean.

The University of Alicante in Spain said the Chesapeake’s native blue crab has invaded and swiftly taken over the ecosystem of the Ebro Delta on Spain’s Mediterranean Coast.

Researchers said the blue crabs could disrupt the food chain since they have no natural predator in the new ecosystem and can eat the native species in the region.

