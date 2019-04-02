



The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on MD Route 30 on Hanover Pike that closed the road for hours Tuesday morning has died.

Maryland National Guard Staff Sgt. Dinora Aracely Flores, 33, of Damascus, was stopped in the left turn lane of northbound Route 30 at Rue Saint Lo Drive in her 2013 Ford Fusion around 7 a.m. when she was rear-ended by a flatbed truck driving north on Route 30.

The flatbed truck pushed her into the oncoming path of a tractor-trailer truck that was traveling southbound on Route 30 through the intersection.

Flores was taken to Sinai Hospital but died around 11 a.m.

Flores worked full-time as a supply Non-Commissioned Officer for the Recruiting and Retention Battalion at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Md.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Flores family at this most difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Linda L. Singh the adjutant general of Maryland. “The loss of one of our own is always very difficult, and little can be said to ease the pain, but we must remember Staff Sgt. Flores’ dedication to our nation and state and honor her service.”

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their investigation into this deadly crash.

