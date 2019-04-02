



Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Sugarwood Circle after a victim responded to MedStar Franklin Square Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Essex officers answered a 911 call for shots fired around 12:41 a.m., then responded to the hospital after the victim, a 23-year-old suffering at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, arrived at the emergency room around 12:52 a.m.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit connected the two calls, and are still investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook