COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about a fatal shooting March 28 in Columbia.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Old Tucker Row at 5:21 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

27-year-old Ronald Carolina Jr., of Columbia, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witness said multiple men approached the victim, and then they heard multiple gunshots before seeing the suspects flee.

Police believe this may be a drug-related incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the motive and whether there are additional suspects.

There is no further information to release at this time.

Anyone with information may be eligible for reward money and should contact police at 410-313STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

