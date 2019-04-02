  • WJZ 13On Air

Marty Bass Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How ’bout them Os!” Note that phrase demands exclamation points not a question mark!

With the 2 of 3 from the Yankees and Monday night’s win over the Blue Jays, excitement is building for Opening Day. One more win in Toronto and Baltimore will be really rocking on Thursday!

Now if the weather would just hold out.

The official forecast Thursday does have clouds in it. That official forecast has some sun and mild with a high of 65 degrees.

The normal daytime high, by the way, is 60 as of Tuesday.

But, a cold front moving East will begin to stall out over NW Pennsylvania. Currently, it is moisture starved, but by Friday that cold front will be close enough and getting wet enough that we will add showers to the Friday outlook.

Again, no issue now for Thursday but like the baseball game itself, “It ain’t over til it’s over,”

