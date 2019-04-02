



A damp and cool evening is now beginning to clear out, and a west drying wind will cool us back into the mid-30’s overnight.

Tomorrow with a westerly breeze, plenty of sunshine will warm us up to the mid-60’s.

Some clouds will return on Thursday for Opening Day, but we should still hit the low to mid 60’s.

Showers will return later at night and rain will continue at times on Friday.

By the weekend, clearing and warmer air are coming our way!

Let’s go O’s! Bob Turk

