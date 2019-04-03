



Two Montgomery County officers are recovering after a crash in Clarksburg.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-70.

Traffic was blocked in the area for hours, police said.

Police said the officers were both on motorcycles and somehow collided.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, and both officers are recovering at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

