CLARKSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — Two Montgomery County officers are recovering after a crash in Clarksburg.
The accident occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-70.
Traffic was blocked in the area for hours, police said.
Police said the officers were both on motorcycles and somehow collided.
Their injuries are not life-threatening, and both officers are recovering at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
