



Looking to sample the best cupcakes around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Midnite Confection’s Cupcakery

PHOTO: DANI F./YELP

Topping the list is Midnite Confection’s Cupcakery. Located at 1051 S. Charles St. in Federal Hill, the spot to score cupcakes and more is the highest rated cupcake spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp.

2. Spro Coffee

PHOTO: EMIRI M./YELP

Next up is Hampden’s Spro Coffee, situated at 851 W. 36th St. With four stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score coffee and tea and cupcakes has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cup Love

PHOTO: KITTY L./YELP

Canton’s Cup Love, located at 2928 O’Donnell St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and cupcakes four stars out of 124 reviews.

4. Batch Bake Shop

PHOTO: RACHEL R./YELP

Batch Bake Shop, a bakery that offers cupcakes and custom cakes in Harford-Echodale – Perring Parkway, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5414 Harford Road to see for yourself.

5. Kora Lee’s A Gourmet Dessert Cafe

PHOTO: JAZMIN C./YELP

Over in Mount Vernon, check out Kora Lee’s “A Gourmet Dessert Cafe”, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers custom cakes, cupcakes and more, at 602 N. Howard St.

Booze you can use.

Lugging a heavy purse around can be a pain. But what if instead of that boring bag, you’re effortlessly packing multiple bottles of wine or champagne? Everything gets better when you’re stocked for fun, and the Wine Enthusiast neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chiller pack to keep ‘em cool.

Wine time →