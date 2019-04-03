



24-year-old Coron Demon Johnson, aka “Savage” pleaded guilty on April 2, to distribution of heroin.

He now faces between eight and 15 years in prison.

As part of his plea agreement, Johnson admitted that death resulted from use of the heroin that he distributed.

According to his plea agreement, on August 11, 2017, Johnson sold heroin to an individual in Annapolis.

The customer returned to her home in Bowie and went to her bedroom. The next day, the individual was found in her bedroom unresponsive, holding her cell phone. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Law enforcement recovered a paper fold containing .025 grams of heroin and the victim’s cell phone, which were located next to her body.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy and determined the victim’s cause of death was heroin intoxication.

Shortly after law enforcement officers took possession of the victim’s phone following the fatal overdose. A short time later, Johnson texted the phone, asking if the victim was “coming get some this fire today,”

A law enforcement officer, posing as the victim’s phone following the fatal overdose. Johnson, via text, arranged to meet the law enforcement officer posing as the victim in Bowie in order to sell the victim $139 worth of heroin.

Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop of Johnson’s vehicle when he went to meet the officer posing as the victim.

Johnson was in the passenger seat with three other people int he car, including two minor children. Johnson had a white powder residue on his pants when he got out of the car.

Police found a paper fold with the powder residue from the floorboard of the passenger side of the car where Johnson had been sitting. He also had the cell phone used to text the victim’s phone.

Johnson told law enforcement that he mainly distributes heroin in the Newtowne-20 section of Annapolis. Johnson identified a picture of the victim as the person he thought he was meeting in Bowie, and admitted he sold the heroin to the victim in Annapolis the day before.

Johnson and the government have agreed that if the Court accepts the plea agreement Johnson will be sentenced to between eight and 15 years in prison. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for July 8, 2019.

