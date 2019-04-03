Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Acting Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced Wednesday around 90 Baltimore contracts after meeting with agency leaders this week, following the controversy over Mayor Catherine Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” books.
This story is developing.
It’s already developed. We now have CONVICT PUGH. Her state pension should be revoked when she is found guilty. Forget about the city pension. All account that have her name on it or shadow llc’s she is involved with should be frozen. She is moving money big time while she sits out this mess. NO DOUBT.