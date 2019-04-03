



With the future of leadership in Baltimore City uncertain following the controversy surrounding Mayor Catherine Pugh and her book deals, the race for 2020 mayor could be any candidates game.

Matthew Crenson, a political scientist, said that he would be surprised if Pugh completed her term as mayor.

“I would be surprised if she completed her current term,” Crenson said.

In 2016, there was a six-way race for mayor. Pugh narrowly defeated rival Shelia Dixon in that election.

Wednesday, a Facebook post surfaced on Dixon’s page that hinted at a 2020 mayoral run.

Shelia Dixon 2020? Former Baltimore Mayor Blames Facebook Hack For Post Announcing 2020 Run

Dixon supporters said that the Facebook page was hacked, but the former mayor has said she is considering a run.

“There are going to be a lot of people out there who see this as a prize within reach,” Crenson said.

Crenson also said that new members in Baltimore City Council may have mayoral ambitions.

