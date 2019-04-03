



A man was shot in the 1400 block of West Fayette Street Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to the scene around 10:05 p.m. and found a 26-year-old with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

