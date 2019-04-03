



Legislation to reform the University of Maryland Medical System Board of Directors passed in the House of Delegates on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill passes amid the controversy surrounding Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh and her book deal with UMMS.

TIMELINE: A Look Into The Controversy Surrounding Mayor Pugh And The UMMS Book Deal

The legislation reconstitutes the Board membership and prohibits its members from intentionally using their positions for private gain.

It also prohibits State and local elected officials from serving on the board.

By May 31, 2019, the Board must adopt a conflict of interest policy that must be sent to Gov. Larry Hogan, House Speaker and Senate President.

The bill also requires each Board member to submit an annual disclosure of financial interest to the Health Services Cost Review Commission.

By May 15, 2019, UMMS must employ an independent entity to conduct an audit and a copy of the audit must be submitted to Hogan, House Speaker and Senate President.

The bill is Emergency Legislation and will go into immediate effect once signed by Hogan.

