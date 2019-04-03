



Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley will be speaking at the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) on April 24.

The rapper and activist will hold a discussion with artist Micklane Thomas as part of the museum’s The Necessity of Tomorrow(s) series. The museum said the series itself centers around “art, race, social justice, and imagining the future(s) we want.”

According to the BMA’s website, the conversation will focus “on how ongoing systemic injustices inspire and influence their work, as well as the broader role of the arts in spurring dialogue, understanding, and, ultimately, change.”

Apr. 24: Hear #SorryToBotherYou director #BootsRiley in conversation w/ artist #MickaleneThomas on how systemic injustices inspire their work, and the role of the arts in spurring dialogue and change. More at: https://t.co/hcPuE4Andi #BMATomorrows #MyBmore pic.twitter.com/VbWMxN2FAR — BaltimoreMuseumOfArt (@artbma) April 2, 2019

The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. It will operate on a first come, first serve basis as auditorium seating is limited. The BMA said overflow viewing will be available at different locations throughout the museum.

