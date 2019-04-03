



Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon, who ran the city for three years and weathered a scandal of her own, reacted to the current state of the city and the controversy surrounding current Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

“I can’t imagine what [Pugh] is going through,” Dixon said. “So to not give love versus hate, which I see happening everywhere, doesn’t help the situation.”

Dixon made headlines on Wednesday morning when a Facebook post implied that she would be running for mayor in the 2020 election.

The post was eventually removed, and Dixon said that whoever added the post had no authority to do so.

“Who was responsible for that post,” Dixon said. “I can’t answer that. I have no idea. I just know that I corrected the mistake and we are moving forward.”

Dixon ran against Pugh in the 2016 election, but would not say whether or not she would run again.

“This is the time to focus on pushing the council, that acting mayor, to really get some things done,” she said.

Dixon also said that she supports Acting Mayor Jack Young, and will continue to thinking of Pugh.

“Yes, she has this issue she has to deal with, she’s ill,” Dixon said. “We have to pray for her and her recovery, and when she comes out of her pneumonia, she’s got to make some decisions.”

