



A man died in March and officials said it was a result of a shooting that happened back in 2000.

Police said then 22-year-old Alfredo Brathwaite was shot in the 100 block of West Fayette Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2000. He was paralyzed but survived the shooting at the time.

On March 5, 2019, Brathwaite died at a hospice in Howard County.

An autopsy was performed and the Medical Examiners Office determined he died due to the 2000 shooting.

Baltimore Police homicide detectives were notified of the ruling on April 2, 2019.

