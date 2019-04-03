



Shennika Floyd and Edward Capers face a combined 68 years in prison for the July 2018 murder of David Daye.

Floyd was convicted of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and Casperes was convicted of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1900 block of West North Avenue on July 5, 2018 at around 12:38 a.m.

When they arrived they found Daye lying on the sidewalk suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest. An autopsy revealed that Daye died from the stab wound.

Detectives learned that Floyd was playing cards at a party where Daye was also attending. After Floyd lost a card game, multiple arguments ensued, including a physical fight between Floyd and the victim.

After the brawl, Floyd left the party with other attendees.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Floyd’s associate, Edward Capers arrived at the party and and punched Daye.

As the two men began to prepare for a fight, police said Daye pulled out a pocket knife. Floyd, Capers and a group of others began chasing and assaulting Daye.

Police said when Daye tried to flee, Floyd stabbed him with a large dagger she brought with her to the party.

The victim managed to take the dagger from Floyd but immediately fell to the ground.

Capers then picked up a metal chair and repeatedly beat Daye with it, police said.

Both Floyd and Capers are scheduled to be sentenced June 14.

