  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Tobacco, vaping


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly has approved a bill raising the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

The bill now goes to Gov. Hogan.

The American Heart Association said they applauded the bill’s passing.

“We applaud the legislature’s commitment to protect our children,” said Kerry Johnston with the American Heart Association.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s