Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly has approved a bill raising the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly has approved a bill raising the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.
The bill now goes to Gov. Hogan.
The American Heart Association said they applauded the bill’s passing.
“We applaud the legislature’s commitment to protect our children,” said Kerry Johnston with the American Heart Association.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook