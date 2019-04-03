  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, MS-13, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MS-13 Gang Member pleaded guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy, including participating in a murder.

Daniel Flores-Ventura, 26, of Aspen Hill, Md., pleaded guilty on April 2, to conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise known as MS-13.

According to his plea agreement, beginning in June or July of 2015, Flores-Ventura and three other gang members conspired to murder one victim whom they believed to be a member of a rival gang.

Flores-Ventura also admitted to participating in numerous acts of furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy, including drug sales and murder.

MS-13 is a gang composed of primarily immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador with members operating across the state of Maryland.

Flores-Ventura faces a maximum of life in prison.

