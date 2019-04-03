



The Orioles have announced their plans for the home opener on Thursday against the New York Yankees.

The entire ballpark will open at noon and each fan will receive a 2019 schedule magnet at the gates.

Roving musical groups will also entertain fans on Eutaw Street and the main concourses before the game.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 2:30 p.m. when pregame ceremonies will begin. Jim Hunter will serve as emcee for the pregame festivities.

In continuation of Opening Day traditions, Orioles players and coaches will be introduced prior to the start of the game.

During the pregame ceremony, the Orioles Charitable Foundation will present a total of $60,000 to three civil rights and African American history museums in recognition of Frank Robinson’s commitment to civil rights issues.

The Orioles will also show a video tribute in honor and hold a moment of silence to recognize all members of the Orioles family who have passed away since last Opening Day.

Longtime Orioles Radio broadcaster Joe Angel will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Angel retired after 19 seasons.

A complete breakdown of the Opening Day timing can be found below:

10 a.m. – Orioles parking lots open to fans

Noon – Gates open to the fans

Noon – 12:45 p.m. – Orioles batting practice

12:45 p.m. – 1:35 p.m. – Yankees batting practice

1:35 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Field preparation

2:30 p.m. – Ceremonies begin

3:05 p.m. – First pitch

