The Orioles announced several new food offerings and concessions at Oriole Park for the 2019 season.

Fans will be able to enjoy a Eutaw Street experience with festoon lighting and more concessions in a “street festival” atmosphere, the Orioles announced Thursday.

Boog’s BBQ will expand with a new 30-foot sign, a branded 1950 Chevy truck and an outdoor smoker. It will also have a general store for fans to buy merchandise including t-shirts and caps.

Just north, there will be the new Bar 478, which will serve beer, wine, mixed drinks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood will join the Lobster Hut to create a seafood destination for fans during the game. They’ll offer fresh, local and ice-cold oysters shucked on the half shell, a fried catfish sandwich and oyster po’boys.

The Orioles are also introducing a new ballpark hot dog, a “specially produced” Camden Frank by Hoffman’s Meats in Hagerstown, Md., will debut during the second homestand of the season.

The Camden Classic Frank and Camden Jumbo Frank will be available at concessions stands throughout the ballpark beginning on April 19.

Hoffman’s replaces ESSKAY as the official hot dog of Oriole Park following ESSKAY’s decision to cease production of all hot dogs late last year.

Local beef burgers will also be available during the season, including two Roseda Farms stands and two Club Grille locations.

But don’t worry, it’s not all just new. Several regional favorites will return this season.

In addition to Harris Creek Oyster Co. and Roseda Farms, Oriole Park will welcome back Attman’s Deli, Boardwalk Fries, Pizza John’s (now celebrating its 50th anniversary), Pinch Dumplings, Roma Sausage, 7th Inning Sorbet, and Stuggy’s.

Check out some of their new dishes:

Pigtown Stack Pigtown Stack

Gravy Fry Chipper Gravy Fry Chipper

Old Bay Elote Old Bay Elote

Top Notch Oâs Family Style Chicken Tender Basket

Acai Bowl 1 Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl 2 Acai Bowl

Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich

Fried Catfish Sandwich Fried Catfish Sandwich

Handmade Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Handmade Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Fan-favorites- and where to find them:

Chicken Satay (Jade Satay on Eutaw Street and near Section 68)

Chicken-on-a-Stick with Peanut Sauce

Pigtown Stack (Pigtown Stack near Section 68)

BBQ Pork Patty, Sweet Mustard Slaw, Tobacco Onions, Pickle, Brioche Long Roll

Fried Cajun Catfish Sandwich (Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood on Eutaw Street)

Wild-caught Chesapeake Bay Blue Catfish, Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Oyster Po’ Boy Sandwich (Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood on Eutaw Street)

Fried Chesapeake Bay Oysters, Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Remoulade

Handmade Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood)

Chesapeake Bay Lump Crab Meat, Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce

Gravy Fry Chipper (Harbor Crisps near Section 68)

Fresh-cut Kettle Chips, Brown Gravy, Mozzarella Cheese

Old Bay Elote (Corona Street Taco near Section 70)

Mexican Street Corn with Garlic Mayo, Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro, Sour Cream, Old Bay

Buffalo Mac and Cheese (Charm City Chicken Shack near Sections 12, 68, and 80)

Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Blue Cheese, Toasted Bread Crumbs, Celery

Family-Style Chicken Tender Basket (Charm City Chicken Shack near Sections 12, 68, and 80)

Shareable Portion (10 pieces) of Chicken Tenders and Waffle Fries with Honey Mustard Sauce served in a Souvenir Helmet

Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich (Charm City Chicken Shack near Sections 12, 68, and 80)

Hot Honey Sauce, Pickle, Brioche Roll

Family-Style Top Notch O’s (Birdland Nachos)

Sharable Portion of Doritos-style Chips, White Cheese Sauce, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Salsa, Scallions in a Souvenir Helmet

Acai Bowl (Boog’s General Store and Birdland Markets)

Dried Fruits, Nuts, Seeds, Bananas, Berries, Coconut, Currants, Goji Berries

