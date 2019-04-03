  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:missing puppy


BOONSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Washington County is hoping the public can help them find a missing five to six-week old pit bull mixed breed puppy.

According to the humane society, the black puppy with white on its chest, disappeared from its foster parent’s yard in Boonsboro Wednesday morning.

Police have been notified.

Please contact the shelter immediately at 301-733-2060 if you have information on this puppy.

