



Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon has removed a Facebook post announcing a 2020 bid for Baltimore mayor, after saying she was hacked earlier Wednesday.

She released a statement on the same Facebook page saying the post was not from her.

“Dear Baltimore, We have removed the post that spread quickly about Former Mayor Sheila Dixon’s run for Baltimore’s mayoral race in 2020. Unfortunately, our account has been hacked. We apologize for the confusion but this was not authorized or planned. We have since gotten to the source of the problem.

We will let you know about our next steps to help Baltimore going forward. We wish Mayor Catherine Pugh a speedy recovery, and will be supporting Ex-Officio Mayor Jack Young in this time. Baltimore, we thank you for your well wishes. We also appreciate your endless support. Signed,

#TeamDixon”

The campaign image on her Facebook implied that former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon was considering a 2020 run for mayor.

The former mayor updated her cover photo on the Facebook account @SheilaDixonForBaltimore, late Wednesday morning.

This comes in the days following Mayor Catherine Pugh’s leave of absence announcement, amid controversy over the sales of her “Healthy” Holly books to the University of Maryland Medical System while she was a board member- along with a few other organizations including Associated Black Charities and Kaiser Permanante.

City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young has taken over in her absence as the acting mayor of Baltimore.

Dixon resigned in 2010 after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift-cards intended for the needy. She ran for mayor again in 2016, but did not succeed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook