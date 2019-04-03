  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are responding to southwest Baltimore for a report of a shooting.

The shooting is on North Hilton Street at the recreation center behind Green Street Academy, according to reports.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two shooting victims.

The first was an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The second victim is an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Chopper 13 was over the scene.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s