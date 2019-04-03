



Police are responding to southwest Baltimore for a report of a shooting.

The shooting is on North Hilton Street at the recreation center behind Green Street Academy, according to reports.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two shooting victims.

The first was an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The second victim is an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Chopper 13 was over the scene.

