



The U.S. Coast Guard removed a sunken boat from the Patuxent River on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard used a crane to remove the abandoned boat from the river.

The U.S. Coast Guard this past week used a crane barge to remove a sunken abandoned vessel that was polluting the Patuxent River, and causing a hazard to boating navigation. Our thanks and congratulations for their great work!

April 2, 2019

Officials said that the vessel was polluting the river and causing hazards to boating navigation.

There is no word on how long it has been at the bottom of the Patuxent River.

