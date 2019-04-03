Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard removed a sunken boat from the Patuxent River on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard used a crane to remove the abandoned boat from the river.
Officials said that the vessel was polluting the river and causing hazards to boating navigation.
There is no word on how long it has been at the bottom of the Patuxent River.
