  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Patuxent River, Talkers, U.S. Coast Guard


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard removed a sunken boat from the Patuxent River on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard used a crane to remove the abandoned boat from the river.

Officials said that the vessel was polluting the river and causing hazards to boating navigation.

There is no word on how long it has been at the bottom of the Patuxent River.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s