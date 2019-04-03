



Okay, it’s finally spring!

Yes, we will still have some colder days and frost for a while, but the sun has warmed the soil, and trees are budding everywhere!

Tomorrow is Opening Day, and if you are attending, it appears a light wrap will suffice, as we expect to warm to the low to mid 60’s.

Skies will be partly sunny then clouds will be on the increase later on.

Showers and cooler air will move in for Friday.

This weekend we will warm again to about 70 both days!

Have a great day. Bob Turk

