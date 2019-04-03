  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Okay, it’s finally spring!

Yes, we will still have some colder days and frost for a while, but the sun has warmed the soil, and trees are budding everywhere!

Tomorrow is Opening Day, and if you are attending, it appears a light wrap will suffice, as we expect to warm to the low to mid 60’s.

Skies will be partly sunny then clouds will be on the increase later on.

Showers and cooler air will move in for Friday.

This weekend we will warm again to about 70 both days!

Have a great day. Bob Turk

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s