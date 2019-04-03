



All morning long I have been listening to great clips from the movie, “Field of Dreams.” It came from a story we did on Frank Robinson and me remembering being at the opening party/fundraiser at Camden Yards. That night James Earl Jones was on the mound reading his most famous speech from the movie. Being the fictional writer Terrance Mann speaking to the owner of the ghost inhabited baseball field Ray Kinsella. Frank Robinson was in the batter’s box..

“The one constant through the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But baseball has marked the time…..”

He then threw an imaginary pitch to #20 who swung a bat and fireworks exploded over the new ballpark.

Tomorrow the pitch is for real. The weather will start sunny and then become cloudy. But with dry and seasonal temps who will care. The game is the headline. But the headline this weekend will be the weather. Almost Spring like perfect. And for going to a ball game, darn hear Hall of Fame weather. Sunny and 70° both days.

I point this out because the weekend looms on the horizon. And after last Spring, Summer, and Fall, (and what seemed like every weekend outlook filled with rain), I will not EVER take another good Saturday, and Sunday, forecast for granted again.

James Earl Jones, reading as Terrance Mann continued..”This field, this game–it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and it could be again.” Just like the weather.

MB

