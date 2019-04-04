Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Preakness, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, The Preakness at Pimlico


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Acting Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is taking up the fight to keep Preakness in Baltimore.

He wrote a letter to Senate President Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch to help defeat proposed legislation that would approve state bonds to fund renovations at Laurel Park and not at Pimlico.

The City fears this would allow the Stronarch Group, which owns both race tracks, to eventually move the Preakness to the improved Laurel Park.

