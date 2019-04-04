



Amtrak will invest $90 million in improvements to Baltimore Penn Station, they said in a release Thursday.

“By investing in the modernization of Baltimore Penn Station, Amtrak seeks to transform central Baltimore into a premier regional transportation hub that will provide new amenities and transit connections,” said Amtrak President & CEO Richard Anderson. “This work is part of Amtrak’s ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience and grow passenger rail,”

Planning and development have been underway since last January, and will be executed by Penn Station Partners.

“I am very excited that Amtrak and Penn Station Partners have taken the next critical step toward ensuring that Penn Station can finally achieve its full potential – and I am thrilled to learn that Amtrak will be committing significant capital to support revitalization of this Baltimore landmark,” said Congressman Elijah E. Cummings. “I will continue to work closely with Amtrak, Penn Station Partners, and the entire Baltimore community to ensure that this project reflects our local priorities, creates opportunities for local minority- and women-owned businesses, and enables Penn Station to be both an inviting gateway and an economic engine for our City.”

The first phase of rail infrastructure work at Baltimore Penn Station includes the renovation of an existing platform to bring it back into service and the construction of an additional platform.

For more information, visit BaltimorePennStation.com .

