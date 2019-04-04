Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Fighters battled flames that broke out in the 1800 block of N. Carey Street on Thursday evening.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Fighters battled flames that broke out in the 1800 block of N. Carey Street on Thursday evening.
Officials said that the fire started sometime after 6 p.m.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook