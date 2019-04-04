



Baltimore City Fire Fighters battled flames that broke out in the 1800 block of N. Carey Street on Thursday evening.

Officials said that the fire started sometime after 6 p.m.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

