BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Fighters battled flames that broke out in the 1800 block of N. Carey Street on Thursday evening.

Officials said that the fire started sometime after 6 p.m.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

