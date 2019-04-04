Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city residents are the most likely to get robbed in the U.S., according to a study.

According to ADT, 95.87 people are robbed per 10,000 people in the city of Baltimore. That’s less than one percent of the population.

Graphic by ADT/YourLocalSecurity.com

The lowest number of robberies occur in Boise, Idaho where 2.26 people are robbed per 10,000 people.

Here’s how some other cities rank:

No. 2 Cleveland, Ohio

No. 3 Oakland, California

No. 4 St. Louis, Missouri

No. 5 East Point, Georgia

Wilmington, Delaware ranks no. 8, Chester, Pa. is no. 10.

Graphic by ADT/YourLocalSecurity.com

Read more about it here. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 4, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Not if law abiding citizens are allowed to carry a firearm. Please vote out of office every politician in this State that is for gun control and anti 2nd amendment . Common sense must prevail in this matter. The current laws are not working. Hear that Annapolis!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s