



Baltimore city residents are the most likely to get robbed in the U.S., according to a study.

According to ADT, 95.87 people are robbed per 10,000 people in the city of Baltimore. That’s less than one percent of the population.

The lowest number of robberies occur in Boise, Idaho where 2.26 people are robbed per 10,000 people.

Here’s how some other cities rank:

No. 2 Cleveland, Ohio

No. 3 Oakland, California

No. 4 St. Louis, Missouri

No. 5 East Point, Georgia

Wilmington, Delaware ranks no. 8, Chester, Pa. is no. 10.

