BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city residents are the most likely to get robbed in the U.S., according to a study.
According to ADT, 95.87 people are robbed per 10,000 people in the city of Baltimore. That’s less than one percent of the population.
The lowest number of robberies occur in Boise, Idaho where 2.26 people are robbed per 10,000 people.
Here’s how some other cities rank:
No. 2 Cleveland, Ohio
No. 3 Oakland, California
No. 4 St. Louis, Missouri
No. 5 East Point, Georgia
Wilmington, Delaware ranks no. 8, Chester, Pa. is no. 10.
