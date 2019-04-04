



Baltimore Police are investigating two shootings that happened late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to a Baltimore County hospital around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting victim who had walked in. The 19-year-old man told officers he was shot while driving at the intersection of Belair Road and White Avenue.

A few hours later, a shot spotter alert was made around 1:05 a.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Lanvale Street and found a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the right calf. He was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about either shooting should contact police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

