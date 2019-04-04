



A Suburu struck a home in Darlington late Wednesday night, state police said.

Troopers responded to the 4000 block of Conowingo Road for a motor vehicle collision.

They arrived on the scene and found a red Subaru station wagon had been driving on southbound US-1 prior to Hughes Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a house.

The collision caused the house and foundation to move several feet, police said.

Police identified the driver as 40-year-old Douglas Greenwalter of Bel Air, Md.

Greenwalter was arrested and is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and using a cell phone/texting while driving.

Harford County Building Inspectors responded to the scene to evaluate the safety of the house.

No injuries were reported by the driver or residents inside the house.

