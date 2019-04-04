



Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a barricade in the 900 block of Renfrew Street in Essex.

Police said they received a call at around 1 p.m. that a burglary suspect is inside a home in the area and they are waiting for the suspect to come out.

They said it appears the only person inside the home is the suspect.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook